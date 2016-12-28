Red Shoe Run aims to raise $60K for Ronald McDonald House

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama Red Shoe Run Runners will take over SoHo Square on Jan. 21 to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House at Children’s of Alabama.

For those looking to stick to their New Year’s resolutions, Ronald McDonald House Charities hopes to provide a day of exercise and fun, all while helping families.

The 2017 Red Shoe Run on Jan. 21 will feature three races: a 10-mile run, a 5K run and a 1-mile fun run or walk. The races will begin at SoHo Square and wind their way through downtown Homewood.

In addition to those who want to get out and get moving, this year the Red Shoe Run also will feature a “Red Shoe Snoozer” category, which allows a participant to donate to the cause from the comfort of their couch and act as a “virtual runner” in the event.

Katie Hannah, special events coordinator for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama, said the last 0.1 mile of the track will be highlighted for runners to understand exactly how close the Ronald McDonald House is able to keep families to pediatric patients at Children’s of Alabama.

“We are excited to provide a visual for our runners to see just how close they’re keeping families by supporting our mission,” Hannah said.

This year, the Alabama chapter hopes to raise $60,000 through the event, with all of the funds staying at the local house.

Participants are encouraged to raise $250, and the participant who raises the most money will be recognized with a special award. Additionally, teams can win awards for being the largest team, raising the most funds as a team or being the team with the most spirit the day of the event.

Hannah also said this year’s event features special Team Ambassadors, who are children and families directly affected by RMHC’s work.

Participants can register online until Jan. 17, as well as on race day.

For more pricing information or to register, go to redshoerun-bham.org.