Red Mountain Garden Club to host annual greenery sale

Members of the Red Mountain Garden Club have worked since 1955 to help raise money to maintain the iconic Memorial Garden at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

That effort continues with the club’s annual holiday greenery sale — now in its 36th year — at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The sale, which also benefits the BBG and other community projects, features fresh greenery, bows, kissing balls, floral gift items, boxwood trees and mailbox and lamppost decorations, according to organizer Ruth Jones.

The event is known for offering only fresh greenery with no glitter or fake snow, according to the club’s website.

West End Community Gardens of Urban Ministry will offer organic compost and organic honey. Almost 70 club members help organize the event, and they enjoy taking part, Jones said.

“Working together for a common cause promotes camaraderie, an exchange of ideas and a fun atmosphere,” she said. “The sale is special to us because we provide an event that is anticipated year after year.”

Members also like being part of something that improves the city.

“We feel good that 100 percent of the profits go toward beautifying Birmingham,” Jones said.

The Red Mountain Garden Club is affiliated with the Garden Club of America.

Admission is free. For more information, or to pre-order garlands and wreaths, go to redmountaingardenclub.com.