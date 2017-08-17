Ready to run? Here’s your September guide

× Expand Photo courtesy of Creative Montessori School. Students participate in the 2016 Kids Unplugged Fun Run at Homewood Central Park.

Even though summer is not technically over until Sept. 22, the weather has cooled down and events are revving up. If you’re looking to get outside and get active this fall, make sure to check out these runs and walks throughout Homewood.

ZERO Prostate CancerRun/Walk

► When: Sept. 9 at 8 a.m.

► Where: Homewood Central Park

This year’s ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk features multiple options for those hoping to get up and get active, as well as those who would rather stay at home.

The event takes place Sept. 9 starting at 8 a.m. and includes a 5K run or walk, a 1-mile walk, a kid’s event called the Superhero Dash for Dad and a virtual Snooze for Dudes program.

Registration fees are $30 for the 5K, $15 for the 1-mile walk and $15 for the Kids Superhero Dash for Dad. Prostate cancer patients and survivors have a lower registration fee of $20.

Snooze for Dudes participants will receive a cotton shirt and the chance to set up their own fundraising website. This option is $35.

After the race, there will be a family-friendly celebration.

The ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk is in partnership with Virturo Health and Urology Centers of Alabama. All funds raised will go toward research for new treatments, free prostate cancer testing and education.

For more information, go to support.zerocancer.org and search under “Find a run/walk near you.”

Kids Unplugged fun run/block party

► When: Sept. 24, 2-5 p.m.

► Where: Homewood Central Park and Creative Montessori School

Creative Montessori School is once again hosting a technology-free Sunday for students, their families and friends. The day includes the fifth annual fun run at Homewood Central Park and a block party at the school.

Families can look forward to music, kids’ activities, food and other activities, said Natalie Garcia, communications and development director.

The program started as a way to help get kids unplugged for an afternoon, Robinson said, and has received positive feedback from families every year it is held.

“Everyone needs a break, and it’s a welcome event to encourage kids to go outside,” Garcia said, adding that while it is great to live in such a technologically-advanced society, it is nice to step back and have time outdoors with family and friends.

For more information, search “5th Annual Kids Unplugged Fun Run & Block Party” on Facebook.

National Eating Disorder Awareness Walk

► When: Sept. 16, 8-10 a.m.

► Where: Homewood Central Park

The Birmingham National Eating Disorder Awareness (NEDA) Walk is coming to Homewood.

This year’s walk, which supports NEDA by raising awareness and funds to support the fight against eating disorders, will take place Sept. 16 from 8-10 a.m.

Check-in will start at 8 a.m., the opening ceremony will take place at 9 a.m., and the walk will end at 10 a.m.

The fundraising goal for the Birmingham walk is $10,000, according to its Facebook page.

Registration is $25 for adult walkers and volunteers, $15 for student walkers and volunteers and $10 for children ages 5-12. Once registered as a participant, walkers can also fundraise for the event by making an additional gift or aiming to raise money from others.

For more information, go to nedawalk.org/birmingham2017.

Monkey C Monkey Run 5K

► When: Sept. 16 at 8 a.m.

► Where: 1600 Second Ave. S., Birmingham

The annual Monkey C Monkey Run 5K has moved from Homewood Central Park to downtown Birmingham. It will start and finish at Smile-A-Mile Place on Second Avenue South.

The event, which also includes a 1-mile Fun Run at 9 a.m., benefits the Smile-A-Mile pediatric cancer support organization. According to its description, the group’s mission is to “provide hope, healing of the spirit and love for the whole family during the childhood cancer journey.”

Registration is $30 for the 5K and $20 for the fun run. There also is a $30 sleep-in option for those who wish to support the organization without physically participating. Pre-registration ends Sept. 14, while race day registration begins at 6:30 a.m.

Chip timing will be offered for an additional $3 fee and is necessary for award eligibility. Awards will be given to the top three overall males and females, along with the leading finishers in each age group.

For more information or to register, go to runsignup.com and search the event name.