Posting up

The morning after it broke a story indicating that President Donald Trump had revealed classified information to a pair of Russian officials, The Washington Post held its routine 9:30 meeting to discuss the day’s agenda. Editors from various news departments -- national, metro, politics, business, sports, etc. -- listed the high-profile stories their reporters would be pursuing for publication in the following day’s print edition.

I sat there, mesmerized.

In a span of 30 minutes, I had met The Post’s managing editor, walked past Marty Baron -- who was famously depicted in the 2015 movie, “Spotlight” -- and attended a meeting at which content of national importance was spoken of nonchalantly.

A wall lined with plaques commemorating the newspaper’s many Pulitzer Prizes, its newest addition only recently hung, served as a fitting backdrop for this surreal sequence of events. It was quite a welcome to one of the nation’s leading newspapers; I couldn’t believe I was there.

Three days after my May 13 graduation from Samford University, I was afforded the opportunity to spend a little over one week at The Post’s cutting-edge office in Washington D.C., just a few blocks from Capitol Hill. The Samford journalism department has a longstanding relationship with the newspaper since a notable alumnus, Timothy Robinson, worked there as a reporter, editor and columnist for a significant portion of his career in the 1970s and 1980s.

Robinson passed away in 2003, and a fellowship program was established in his honor. Each year the department and The Post select one student to intern there for a brief stint. In 2016, my Starnes Publishing colleague Emily Featherston was tabbed for the position. This year, I was lucky enough to be chosen.

I am incredibly thankful to have participated in this valuable program, which far surpassed my expectations. I learned way more than I had anticipated — both philosophically and practically.

The newspaper’s dedication to producing quality journalism coursed through the office, and it extended to the sports department where I took residence. There, I was fortunate to work alongside two exceptional high school sports reporters and a seasoned editor who provided me with wisdom, insight and encouragement for my new career. Through the simple act of observation, I gained a fresh perspective on the importance of in-depth reporting and the necessity of establishing strong relationships with sources. In a sprawling coverage area that includes more than 200 high schools in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, building the trust of coaches and players is critical to newsroom success. But that’s true anywhere, including here at our hyperlocal community news organization in metro Birmingham.

More tangibly, I learned about the small steps journalists can take to enrich their writing. Whether it’s taking notes about a player’s demeanor during a huddle or describing game action with vivid detail, tactics for strengthening story quality abound. The behind-the-scenes glimpse I was given into the writing processes of Post reporters opened my eyes to the possibilities of what sports journalism — and journalism in general — can be. Hopefully, their positive influence surfaced in the articles I wrote for The Post and will continue to surface in all of my work moving forward.

I’m grateful that I have been granted a local platform here at Starnes to continue sharpening my journalistic skills. After experiencing the daily operation of a world-class newsroom, I have great confidence that we, as an organization, are on the right path toward becoming a top-tier news source in our own right.

We strive to serve our communities -- your communities -- by chasing the stories that matter to you. Whether it’s at city hall, the high school football field or just down the street, our goal is to keep you up to date. We are committed to accomplishing this task in a balanced, responsible and ethical manner.

Collectively, I believe that our team’s conduct aligns closely with The Post’s preeminent principle, which is "to tell the truth as nearly as the truth may be ascertained.”

As I sat in our Starnes editorial meeting earlier this week, I thought about how glad I was to be back at this essential organization. Certainly, I returned a better journalist than when I left.

Sam Chandler is a 2017 graduate of Samford University and is now an assistant sports editor and community reporter at Starnes Publishing, where he has worked since 2015.