Police to grow beards for fundraiser

× Expand Photo courtesy of Janie Shelswell-White. Homewood Police Department Beards 4 Bucks participants with Exceptional Foundation members after their annual basketball game.

Homewood’s police officers will be sporting a little extra scruff for the next few months as they raise money for charities.

Beards 4 Bucks started Oct. 1, and HPD officers can pay $25 per month (or $100 total) to grow out their facial hair through the end of January, Det. Gabe Ferguson said.

The four charities to benefit from proceeds this year are the Exceptional Foundation, the Lakeshore Foundation, Alabama Breast Cancer Awareness and AHERO (American Heroes Enjoying Recreation Outdoors), a veteran support organization. The Police Department also has an annual basketball game at the Exceptional Foundation and wheelchair flag football game at the Lakeshore Foundation around Thanksgiving each year.

While they don’t have a specific fundraising goal, Ferguson said he expects to raise a few thousand dollars for the charities.

In addition to officers, citizens can also donate to Beards 4 Bucks for any or all of the charities. To donate, find the Homewood Police Foundation on Facebook or email homewoodpolicefoundation@charter.net.

For more information about the Homewood Police Department’s participation in Beards 4 Bucks, email Ferguson at Gabe.Ferguson@homewoodal.org.