Police play fourth annual basketball game against Exceptional Foundation

Homewood's police officers played their annual basketball game against the Exceptional Foundation on Tuesday, Nov. 21 – and extended their losing streak 0-4.

This is the fourth year that the police department and participants at the Exceptional Foundation have squared off. The game was also part of HPD's ongoing Beards for Bucks fundraiser, where officers can donate money to four charitable causes in exchange for growing out their facial hair through January.

Both teams held the lead at various points in the game, but the Exceptional Foundation walked away with a 32-26 win, leading to loud cheers and stomping from the Exceptional Foundation staff and other participants sitting in the bleachers.

The HPD team included: Lt. Ben Sutton, Sgt. Cameron Beedle and Officers Gabe Ferguson, Eric Bruggs, Jarod Simpson, John Fox, Rodney Sullen, Jordan Suggs, Landon Adams, Wade Arrington and Collin Sutton.

The Exceptional Foundation team included: Nicole Mack, Wil Lee, Derrick Smith, Leland Farrington, Seth Bokatzian, Merrill Ward, Michael Smith, Chad Littleton, Paul LaRocca, Heather Todd, Tamara Aldridge, Joe Norton, Larry Coleman, Regan Nance and Ethan Keller.

On Monday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m., the police will have their other annual matchup, the wheelchair flag football game, against the Lakeshore Foundation's athletes.