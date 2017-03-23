Plant sale supports Botanical Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. More than 100,000 plants will be on display Friday, April 7, through Sunday, April 9, at the annual spring plant sale benefiting the Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ educational mission.

Green thumb or not, you’re bound to find something to your liking at the upcoming Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ spring plant sale, April 7-9.

More than 100,000 plants will be available throughout the weekend in Macy’s parking lot at Brookwood Village, said Blake Ells, Botanical Gardens public relations coordinator.

“There’s not a larger sale of its kind in Birmingham and no better selection anywhere,” Els said. “And our expert volunteers will be on hand to help you with your planting questions and needs. These are the same people that raise many of these plants throughout the year in our greenhouses.”

Plant selection will include trees and shrubs, natives, roses, perennials, annuals, biennials, climbers, herbs, daylilies, orchids, vegetables and more, he said.

There is no charge to the public sale, which runs Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A preview party with refreshments will be April 6, 5-6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for the public and entry is free for Gardens members. A members-only sale will follow from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The spring plant sale benefits the Botanical Gardens’ educational mission including programming like its flagship program, Discovery Field Trips, Els said.

“Each year, more than 10,000 Birmingham students receive a free, curriculum-based science education through Discovery Field Trips,” he said. “The spring Plant Sale is the largest plant sale of the year, and it is one of the two largest annual fundraisers that help make those programs possible.”

Entry is free for the event. For more information, visit bbgardens.org.