Pioneer Classic, Demolition Derby return to Lakeshore Foundation

Courtesy of the Lakeshore Foundation Pioneer Classic and Demolition Derby The Lakeshore Foundation Pioneer Classic and Demolition Derby

It’s been recognized as one of the largest and most prestigious wheelchair basketball tournaments in the nation, and it’s open to the public — and free.

And so is its rugby counterpart.

Lakeshore Foundation in Homewood will host the 30th Annual Pioneer Classic Wheelchair Basketball Tournament Jan. 13-15, then follow it up with the Demolition Derby Wheelchair Rugby Tournament Feb. 3-5.

For the Pioneer Classic, the foundation’s adult and youth basketball teams will compete against 15 teams from across the country — more than 150 athletes in total going for Division I and Division II/III titles. The long-held tradition was started in 1987 by Jo Fowler and other members of the Pioneer telephone company’s community service organization, the Pioneers, when they raised the money to hold Lakeshore Foundation’s first wheelchair basketball invitational.

And for the Demolition Derby rugby tournament, host team Lakeshore Demolition, one of the nation’s premier wheelchair rugby programs, will welcome 10 of the country’s best Division I and II teams.

The tournament falls midway through the season for quad rugby, one of the fastest-growing wheelchair sports in the world, and teams will compete for three days in this 20th annual derby. Because of where it stands in the season, the tournament will serve as an indicator of the top teams and who will be competing for the U.S. Quad Rugby Association national title.

For more information, go to lakeshore.org.