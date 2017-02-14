Teens enjoy Stupid Cupid party

× 1 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston × 2 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston × 3 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston × 4 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston × 5 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston × 6 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston × 7 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston × 8 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston × 9 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston × 10 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston × 11 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston × 12 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston Prev Next

The teen department at the Homewood Public Library got into the Valentine's Day spirit Monday afternoon with a Stupid Cupid party to celebrate what a lot of folks claim is their favorite part of the holiday: chocolate.

Participants played a variety of games, including chocolate bar identification trivia, minute-to-win-it with chocolate sandwich cookies and others.

Fritzi Rico, a Homewood Middle School student, correctly guessed the number of chocolate kisses in a jar while others threw magnetic darts at cupid.

There were other sweet treats as well, including chocolate fondu and broken-heart cookies.