Teens enjoy Stupid Cupid party

The teen department at the Homewood Public Library got into the Valentine's Day spirit Monday afternoon with a Stupid Cupid party to celebrate what a lot of folks claim is their favorite part of the holiday: chocolate.
Participants played a variety of games, including chocolate bar identification trivia, minute-to-win-it with chocolate sandwich cookies and others.
Fritzi Rico, a Homewood Middle School student, correctly guessed the number of chocolate kisses in a jar while others threw magnetic darts at cupid.
There were other sweet treats as well, including chocolate fondu and broken-heart cookies.