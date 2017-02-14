Teens enjoy Stupid Cupid party

by

The teen department at the Homewood Public Library got into the Valentine's Day spirit Monday afternoon with a Stupid Cupid party to celebrate what a lot of folks claim is their favorite part of the holiday: chocolate.

Participants played a variety of games, including chocolate bar identification trivia, minute-to-win-it with chocolate sandwich cookies and others.

Fritzi Rico, a Homewood Middle School student, correctly guessed the number of chocolate kisses in a jar while others threw magnetic darts at cupid.

There were other sweet treats as well, including chocolate fondu and broken-heart cookies.

