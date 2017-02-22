Perseverance 5K raising funds, awareness for Kids Connection

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dawson Family of Faith. Perseverance 5K and Fun Run Dawson Family of Faith’s annual Perseverance 5K and Fun Run benefits Kids Connection, the church’s in-house ministry for children.

Homewood residents looking for another race to run this month don’t have to go far to get a little exercise while helping support kids in need.

Dawson Family of Faith’s annual Perseverance 5K and Fun Run benefits Kids Connection, the church’s in-house ministry that provides resources to kids in need from birth to age 16.

This year’s event, which takes runners and walkers through the heart of one of Homewood’s major residential areas along Oxmoor Road, is March 11.

The 27th annual Perseverance run will feature both a full 5K and a 1-mile fun run, with both races beginning and ending at Dawson.

Dawson fitness director Mica Driggers said the event not only raises funds for Kids Connection to obtain items for children throughout the area, but it also serves to inform potential volunteers and bring awareness to those who might be interested in getting involved.

“We hope every year by hosting this race that we are having an impact on the community,” Driggers said. “Our goal is to show love and encourage our community as well as raise support for Kids Connection.”

The 5K starts at 8 a.m. and the Fun Run starts at 8:45. Registration for the 5K is $25 per person before Feb. 25, increasing to $30, and the Fun Run is $10 per person until Feb. 25, increasing to $15.

For more information or to register, contact Driggers at mdriggers@dawsonchurch.org, by calling 879-1758 or by going to dawsonchurch.org/events.