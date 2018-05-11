PEO Sisterhood awards scholarship

× Expand (Pictured left to right) Georgia Raby, Kennedy Carlisle, Susy Philhours)

The P.E.O. Sisterhood recently named its Star Scholarship winner: Kennedy Carlisle of John Carroll High School.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood (Philanthropic Educational Organization) recognizes the accomplishments of graduating high school young women planning to pursue post-secondary education.

The members of Chapter AK of Birmingham proudly presents this $2,500 scholarship to Carlisle, who demonstrates excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for success.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood is one of the largest community-based women’s organizations in North America with almost 250,000 initiated members. The organization provides loans, grants and scholarships for women through its six philanthropies. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is committed to helping women achieve their educational goals.

Submitted by Susy Philhours and Georgia Raby, P.E.O. Sisterhood.