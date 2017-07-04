Our Lady of Sorrows hosts annual Fourth of July Festival

× 1 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Family and friends gathered at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on July 4, 2017 for their 68th annual 4th of July Festival. × 2 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Family and friends gathered at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on July 4, 2017 for their 68th annual 4th of July Festival. × 3 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Family and friends gathered at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on July 4, 2017 for their 68th annual 4th of July Festival. × 4 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Family and friends gathered at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on July 4, 2017 for their 68th annual 4th of July Festival. × 5 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Family and friends gathered at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on July 4, 2017 for their 68th annual 4th of July Festival. × 6 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Family and friends gathered at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on July 4, 2017 for their 68th annual 4th of July Festival. × 7 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Family and friends gathered at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on July 4, 2017 for their 68th annual 4th of July Festival. × 8 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Family and friends gathered at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on July 4, 2017 for their 68th annual 4th of July Festival. × 9 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Family and friends gathered at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on July 4, 2017 for their 68th annual 4th of July Festival. × 10 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Family and friends gathered at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on July 4, 2017 for their 68th annual 4th of July Festival. × 11 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Family and friends gathered at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on July 4, 2017 for their 68th annual 4th of July Festival. × 12 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Family and friends gathered at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on July 4, 2017 for their 68th annual 4th of July Festival. × 13 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Family and friends gathered at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on July 4, 2017 for their 68th annual 4th of July Festival. × 14 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Family and friends gathered at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on July 4, 2017 for their 68th annual 4th of July Festival. × 15 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Family and friends gathered at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on July 4, 2017 for their 68th annual 4th of July Festival. Prev Next

In honor of Independence Day, Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church hosted its 68th annual 4th of July Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festival chairman Chad Gentry estimated that throughout the day, thousands of people would visit the church for one of the many entertainment options.

"Really, the intent is to open it up to the greater Birmingham community," Gentry said, in addition to the Homewood and parish community.

Each year, the festival takes months to plan and after all expenses have been paid, any remaining proceeds are given to local charities. This year, Gentry said 60 percent will be given to special charities for individuals in need, 30 percent to the OLS School Foundation and 10 percent to the Knights of Columbus.

The festival had many entertainment options with old-style festival activities for the kids, including ring toss, horse racing, a bounce house, darts, a dunking booth, hot wheel races and a putting green, as well as a doll booth and cake booth. Music, food, bingo and a raffle were available, too.

Over in the church gym and parking garage, visitors could walk through isles and isles of furniture and other goods that were being sold in the Trash n' Treasure sale, and Retired Two-Star Gen. Mike Diamond was available to sign his book, "The Diamond Process: How to Fix Your Organization and Effectively Lead People" during the festival.

"It [the festival] is really wonderful," Gentry said. "I think it's great for the community, and family-friendly."