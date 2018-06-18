Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School student honored at national Duke TIP ceremony

× Expand Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.

Tanner Barlow, a 7th grade student from Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School, was among the students honored by the Duke University Talent Identification Program (Duke TIP) for their exceptional scores on the ACT or SAT.

Of 48,569 students who took the exams through Duke TIP — all in the 95th percentile of their grade level — only 2,611 were invited to the Grand Recognition Ceremony. In May, Tanner attended this ceremony, which was held at Duke University’s Cameron Indoor Stadium.

In addition, Tanner was honored at the State Recognition Ceremony held on the University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa. Her classmate, 7th grader Catherine Agena, was also acknowledged at the state level for her achievement.

Duke TIP’s 7th Grade Talent Search identifies students across the United States who have scored at or above the 95th percentile on a grade-level standardized test. As part of the program, these academically talented students take above-level college-entrance exams to learn more about their abilities. Those students with remarkable ACT or SAT scores are then honored at annual recognition ceremonies.

