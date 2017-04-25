Organizers hope to add taste of farmers market to Streetfest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Justin Limbaugh. Patriot Park and Oak Grove Road will once again host the West Homewood Spring Streetfest on May 13.

The Spring Streetfest returns to West Homewood this month with a combination of both familiar and new vendors.

Event organizer Justin Limbaugh said the Streetfest will be at Patriot Park on May 13 from 4 to 8 p.m.

The city of Homewood is helping to fund this year’s event, and Limbaugh said there also has been more volunteer involvement from West Homewood neighbors to put the event together.

“It’s a little bit smoother, so we’re looking forward to a slightly more coordinated and fun event,” Limbaugh said.

The Streetfest will include local bands, food, vendors and inflatables for kids. Limbaugh said he’s excited to have parents taking volunteer shifts to watch over the children playing on the inflatables.

The free event will include several food trucks, though Limbaugh said the final lineup has not yet been decided. The Lions Club will return as one of last year’s most popular food vendors.

“They are a favorite, and they can’t seem to keep enough meat,” Limbaugh said.

Streetfest organizers also are working on a partnership with the West Homewood Farmers Market, and Limbaugh said he hopes to bring a few of the market vendors out as a small preview of the summer markets to come.

Last year’s Streetfest brought about 550 people to Patriot Park, and Limbaugh said he’d like to see even more this year.

“It’s been pretty dang successful,” he said.

Find out more about the Spring Streetfest by emailing westhomewood@gmail.com or find the West Homewood Neighborhood Association on Facebook.