OLS students recognized for artistic talent

Eighth-grade Our Lady of Sorrows student Houston Alford’s artwork was recently chosen by the Birmingham Museum of Art to be displayed at the museum. His picture, entitled “Man cave,” is graphite on paper, drawn in one-point perspective. His selection was a part of National Youth Art Month.

In the Homewood Library’s Student Juried Art Contest, two OLS students were also recognized for their outstanding work. In the grades K-2 category, first-grader Addison Jackson won the first place ribbon with a mixed media drawing of Our Lady of Fatima’s Crown, while second grader Addison Praytor placed third for her drawing and collage of a dinosaur in its habitat.

“We are very excited about our students placing in these community competitions,” said OLS Art Teacher Andi Arteaga.

In the school art show, each grade depicted a different genre at each grade level with winners in each class. The event displayed a beautiful array of artistic talent by the students in Wee-K4 through eighth grades.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.