OLS student receives volunteer service award

Twelve-year-old Alexander Delgado, a student at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS), was recently honored for his exemplary volunteer service with a President’s Volunteer Service Award.

The award, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country, was granted by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program. OLS principal Mary Jane Dorn nominated Alexander for national honors this past school year in recognition of his volunteer service. Alexander spent hundreds of hours volunteering at United Ability with children who have disabilities and at the Firehouse Shelter, cooking and serving meals for chronically homeless men.

“We are so pleased that Alexander was recognized for his many hours of service,” said Dorn. “His dedication and compassion serve as a fine example for all of us to help those in need and make a positive difference in the world.”

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), recognizes middle level and high school students across America for outstanding volunteer service.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.