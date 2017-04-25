OLS men’s group raises funds for veterans care kits

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bill Lang. From left: Adam Morel, John Tighe, George Bartle, Bill Lang and Hayden White show their patriotism as the Knights of Columbus begin collecting donations to provide care kits to local veterans.

The Fourth Degree men’s group of The Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Homewood is helping to raise money to purchase care kits for area veterans.

Focusing on the Knights of Columbus emphasis on patriotic duty to serve God and country, the men’s group is soliciting donations to aid Birmingham-area veterans. All donations will be presented to the Veterans Administration Hospital for the purpose of purchasing and preparing personal aid kits as a demonstration of gratitude for our hospitalized veterans in Birmingham.

The kits include hygiene and toiletry items and cost $3.50 each.

“While many know the OLS Knights of Columbus for our annual July Fourth BBQ Festival, our group also started raising money three years ago to provide veterans care kits,” said Adam Morel, president of the Knights of Columbus Assembly 1288, based at Our Lady of Sorrows.

“This is a great way to help say thank you to our veterans for their service and provide them much needed toiletries and other care items. Our group collected more than $600 last year for this great cause and we hope to exceed that this year.”

The care kit drive ends May 1. Please make your donations payable to the Knights of Columbus Assembly #1288 and send to 2684 Swiss Lane, Birmingham, Alabama, 35226.

– Submitted by Bill Lang.