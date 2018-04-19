Motherwalk to raise money for ovarian cancer foundation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation. The Motherwalk will be May 12 at Homewood Central Park to fundraise for ovarian cancer research and awareness.

The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation will hold its 15th annual Motherwalk in Homewood this month.

The Motherwalk raises money for the foundation to fund research and awareness. Foundation Executive Director Jenny McInerney said last year’s Motherwalk raised $33,000.

This year, the event will be held on May 12 at Homewood Central Park. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. and a one-mile fun run starts at 9 a.m. Participants, friends and family come to Motherwalk dressed in teal and enjoy live music, food and a kids’ zone after the runs are finished.

The Norma Livingston Foundation was created by Lori Livingston in 2004 in honor of her mother, who passed away due to ovarian cancer. The foundation raises money through events like the Motherwalk and the Save the O’s run, which is held in August. According to its website, the foundation has donated more than $1.3 million to ovarian cancer research so far.

Registration for the Motherwalk 5K and fun run are $30 each before April 30 and $35 after that date. Participants can register online or on-site the day of the race. Youth fun run participation is $20 for kids 12 and younger.

All ovarian cancer survivors can participate for free.

Visit motherwalk.com or nlovca.org for more information.