Motherwalk raises money, awareness for ovarian cancer research

Homewood's 15th annual Motherwalk, which is put on each year by the Norma Livingston Ovarian Foundation, brought out about a hundred participants, friends and family members to raise money for ovarian cancer research and awareness. Motherwalk took place at Homewood Central Park on Saturday, May 12 at 8 a.m. For many Homewood residents, the day before Mother's Day offered a chance for families to gather to honor survivors and the mothers who have passed away due to ovarian cancer.

Homewood's 15th Annual Motherwalk, which took place Saturday, May 12, at 8 a.m. at Homewood Central Park, was filled with energy and a commitment to raising money and awareness about ovarian cancer.

The event benefited the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation.

According to their website, the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization started by Lori Livingston in 2004 in honor of her mother, who passed away due to ovarian cancer, and their mission is to raise funds for ovarian cancer research and increase awareness about the risks, symptoms and treatments of the disease.

Before the 5K and fun run, the crowd of a hundred or so participants and families held a moment of silence while doves were released. Information regarding ovarian cancer was also shared.

According the American Cancer Society, common signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer include bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, trouble eating or staying full quickly and urinary symptoms such as urgency or frequency. The website states that these symptoms are also often caused by non-cancerous diseases, but when they are caused by ovarian cancer, they "they tend to be persistent and represent a change from normal − for example, they occur more often or are more severe."

For more information about the annual event, go to motherwalk.com. For more information about ovarian cancer, go to ovarian.org.