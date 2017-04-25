Motherwalk brings teal to Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lloyd Beard. The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation will be hosting its annual Motherwalk at Homewood Central Park on May 13.

In the coming year, 22,000 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and 13,000 women will die from ovarian cancer in the U.S., said Jenny McInerney, executive director of the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation.

That’s why the Motherwalk 5K and 1-mile fun run was started — to celebrate the survivors and those receiving treatment and honor those who have since passed.

“The event is important to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer and to raise funds for ovarian cancer research,” McInerney said.

Each year, the walk/run event sees between 600 and 700 people and raises about $50,000 that goes toward ovarian cancer research.

Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome to participate in the 5K race, which starts at 8 a.m., or the 1-mile fun run, which starts at 9 a.m. on May 13 at Homewood Central Park. Participants and supporters are encouraged to stay after the race for live music, food and a kid’s zone, which will include face painting, hula hoopers, a climbing wall and a bounce house.

“[Guests should expect] a great time celebrating survivors, remembering those who have passed, and raising awareness and funds to defeat this disease,” McInerney said.

Friends and family are encouraged to “come dressed together” in the color teal in honor of the women who have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Registration is free for ovarian cancer survivors, $30 for adults who register by April 30 and $20 for youth.

To register or learn more about the event, which features a USATF certified 5K course, go to motherwalk.com.