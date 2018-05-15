1 of 7
Kristin Nemeth
Kristin and Addison Nemeth. We are spending Mother’s Day on the fields playing our favorite sport of soccer! She’s the player, I’m the coach, no other way I’d rather spend Mothers Day!
KrWhitney Cowart Culpepper
Whitney Cowart Culpepper and her mom
Alison Grizzle
Alison Grizzle and her son Luke.
Daphne Wallace
My son has planned to use his allowance to take me to dinner. He can only afford McDonald’s so we will celebrate with french fries and lots of love.
Juli Lovik Hansen
Gran’s Mother’s Day gift was a night out at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater for the Alan Jackson Concert.
Christy Salter
My son, Patrick took me to dinner tonight at Mt. Fuji.
Nicole Ty Erwin
We hope everyone had a great Mother's Day! Pictured on some of the wonderful mothers of Birmingham.