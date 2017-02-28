MOMS Club hosts sixth annual Mardi Gras parade

× 1 of 14 Expand Erica Techo The Over the Mountain Chapter of MOMS Club hosted its sixth annual Mardi Gras parade at Homewood Central Park on Feb. 28, 2017. × 2 of 14 Expand Erica Techo Maria, Lucia and Astrid Hopkins at the Over the Mountain Chapter of MOMS Club's sixth annual Mardi Gras parade at Homewood Central Park on Feb. 28, 2017. × 3 of 14 Expand Erica Techo Homewood resident Jo Ann Brown, author of Fat Tuesday, a book about Mardi Gras, at the MOMS Club of Birmingham's sixth annual Mardi Gras parade at Homewood Central Park on Feb. 28, 2017. × 4 of 14 Expand Erica Techo The Over the Mountain Chapter of MOMS Club hosted its sixth annual Mardi Gras parade at Homewood Central Park on Feb. 28, 2017. × 5 of 14 Expand Erica Techo The Over the Mountain Chapter of MOMS Club hosted its sixth annual Mardi Gras parade at Homewood Central Park on Feb. 28, 2017. × 6 of 14 Expand Erica Techo The Over the Mountain Chapter of MOMS Club hosted its sixth annual Mardi Gras parade at Homewood Central Park on Feb. 28, 2017. × 7 of 14 Expand Erica Techo Eva Gonzalez (left), Melanie Lewis and Gabby Gonzalez (front) at the MOMS Club of Birmingham's sixth annual Mardi Gras parade at Homewood Central Park on Feb. 28, 2017. × 8 of 14 Expand Erica Techo The Over the Mountain Chapter of MOMS Club hosted its sixth annual Mardi Gras parade at Homewood Central Park on Feb. 28, 2017. × 9 of 14 Expand Erica Techo Andrea, Ruby and Dylan Snyder at the MOMS Club of Birmingham's sixth annual Mardi Gras parade at Homewood Central Park on Feb. 28, 2017. × 10 of 14 Expand Erica Techo Karen and Ella Gonzalez at the MOMS Club of Birmingham's sixth annual Mardi Gras parade at Homewood Central Park on Feb. 28, 2017. × 11 of 14 Expand Erica Techo The Over the Mountain Chapter of MOMS Club hosted its sixth annual Mardi Gras parade at Homewood Central Park on Feb. 28, 2017. × 12 of 14 Expand Erica Techo The Over the Mountain Chapter of MOMS Club hosted its sixth annual Mardi Gras parade at Homewood Central Park on Feb. 28, 2017. × 13 of 14 Expand Erica Techo The Over the Mountain Chapter of MOMS Club hosted its sixth annual Mardi Gras parade at Homewood Central Park on Feb. 28, 2017. × 14 of 14 Expand Erica Techo Heather (right) and Noe Chahine at the the Over the Mountain Chapter of MOMS Club's sixth annual Mardi Gras parade at Homewood Central Park on Feb. 28, 2017. Prev Next

A line of kids in purple, yellow and green gathered at Homewood Central Park today to celebrate Mardi Gras. The group, brought together by MOMS Club, Over the Mountain Chapter, was prepared for a crowd with festive beads, Moon Pies and a few costumes.

The event was put together by Melanie Lewis, who started the event after moving to the area from New Orleans.

"There's not a whole lot between Christmas and spring break," Lewis said, "so I figured let's bring some laissez les bons temps rouler."

While the parade takes place in Homewood Central Park, Lewis said she hopes everyone knows it is open to kids from around Birmingham.

"We would love for this to grow to be huge for all the kids in Birmingham," Lewis said.

During the parade, kids threw beads "and Moon Pies because those don't hurt when they hit you upside the head," Lewis said, to families that sat around the track. Following the parade, participants snacked on king cake, mini king cakes made from powder donuts and other treats.