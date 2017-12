Miss Heritage crowned

× Expand L to R: Mary Eliza Beaumont (Judges Best Interview), Caroline Walden (Freshmen Queen), Lia Roberson (Senior Queen), Bella Crim (Miss Heritage), Maryl Stone (Junior Queen), Bella Kimbrell (Sophomore Queen), Mary Lauren Burdeshaw (Spirit of Heritage Award).

The 2018 Miss Heritage Pageant was held Dec. 2 with 78 girls competing. The winners were:

Miss Heritage - Bella Crim

Senior Queen- Lia Roberson

Junior Queen - Maryl Stone

Sophomore Queen - Bella Kimbrell

Freshmen Queen - Caroline Walden

Judges Best interview Award - Mary Eliza Beaumont

Spirit of Heritage Award - Mary Lauren Burdeshaw

Peoples' Choice Award - Zoe Vanche

Submitted by Homewood City Schools.