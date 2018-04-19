Made Market coming to SoHo

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kristin Walker. Shoppers at the 2017 Pop-up for a Purpose. This year, the event will be called Made Market, and it will take place in front of Ashely Mac’s in SoHo on Thursday, May 3.

Beacon People’s Pop-up for a Purpose is returning to Homewood, this year with a new name and a new location.

Made Market, jointly hosted by Beacon People and 410 Collective, will take place in front of the new Ashley Mac’s in SoHo on Thursday, May 3.

“We’re going to have 20-plus vendors, and they are all handmade items,” said 410 Collective founder and event organizer Kristin Walker.

The event, which will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature art, jewelry, books and other items, Walker said. The makers are mainly from Homewood, with a few from surrounding areas.

There have been three previous “Pop-up for a Purpose” markets, which took place at Kanzi. The new location, Walker said, will provide more room for parking and hopefully attract community members who are just passing by.

“What we really want to do with this market is focus on building community between not only the vendors and the artists, but also the community around them,” Walker said.

Both Beacon People and 410 Collective are groups that focus on purposeful living and community connection, Walker said, and they hope the event will represent those goals. Walker helped organize the event in previous years and when she created 410 Collective, she wanted to continue reaching the artist community.

“[With] 410, I focus solely on artists and makers, creatives. I really just found a need through when I planned this event for Beacon People in the past, for artists to have a community with each other,” she said.

The response they received, she added, showed that they were meeting a need. Within two days of announcing the event, they filled all open vendor slots and now have a waiting list.

For more information about the event, go to 410-collective.com/made-market.