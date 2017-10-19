Little Black Dress luncheon on Nov. 1

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Assistance League of Birmingham. From last year's Little Black Dress luncheon.

The Assistance League of Birmingham will once again host its Little Black Dress luncheon and fashion show this month.

The event, held at a country club in Vestavia Hills on Nov. 1 at 11 a.m., will include lunch, holiday vendor shopping and a fashion show all serving the children and seniors of the community. This year’s vendors include Monograms Plus, Mahala Melinda boutique clothing and accessories and Sandra Sweat jewelry and accessories.

Proceeds from the Little Black Dress luncheon benefit the Assistance League’s philanthropic programs, including PrimeTime Treasures, a gift shop selling items exclusively made by Alabama seniors; Operation School Bell, providing school clothing, books and hygiene items to children; and Operation Literacy, which connects volunteer tutors with English language students at Shades Cahaba Elementary.

This is the 41st year of the Assistance League’s operation in Birmingham. Its offices are located at 1755 Oxmoor Road in Homewood.

Tickets for the event are $45 each and are available by calling the Shops of Assistance League at 870-5555 or at assistanceleaguebhm.org.