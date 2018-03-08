Library to host Women Making History event

× Expand Courtesy of Homewood Public Library Women Making History at Homewood Public Library Women Making History will be held March 22, 6:30-8 p.m.

To celebrate Women's History Month, the Homewood Public Library will host a program about female pioneers and local women who are leading in their field.

The Women Making History event on March 22 is open to all ages as part of the NASA @ My Library grant. The women highlighted at the event will include:

Dr. Fran Carter, founder of theAmerican Rosie the Riveter Association

Chintia Kirana, artist and founder/editor-in-chief of Expose Art Magazine

Dr. Vera Bittner, UAB professor and cardiologist

Ashley Jones, poet, professor at ASFA and director of the Magic City Poetry Festival

Paula Windell and Leigh Karagas, trainers and co-founders of Stretch2Strength

Amanda Storey, executive director at Jones Valley Teaching Farm

Dr. Tera Howard, obstetrician and gynecologist

Meryem Tunagur, Birmingham Education Foundation

The event is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and no registration is required.

Submitted by Homewood Public Library.