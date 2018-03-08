Library to host Women Making History event

Courtesy of Homewood Public Library
Women Making History at Homewood Public Library
Women Making History will be held March 22, 6:30-8 p.m.
To celebrate Women's History Month, the Homewood Public Library will host a program about female pioneers and local women who are leading in their field.
The Women Making History event on March 22 is open to all ages as part of the NASA @ My Library grant. The women highlighted at the event will include:
- Dr. Fran Carter, founder of theAmerican Rosie the Riveter Association
- Chintia Kirana, artist and founder/editor-in-chief of Expose Art Magazine
- Dr. Vera Bittner, UAB professor and cardiologist
- Ashley Jones, poet, professor at ASFA and director of the Magic City Poetry Festival
- Paula Windell and Leigh Karagas, trainers and co-founders of Stretch2Strength
- Amanda Storey, executive director at Jones Valley Teaching Farm
- Dr. Tera Howard, obstetrician and gynecologist
- Meryem Tunagur, Birmingham Education Foundation
The event is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and no registration is required.
Submitted by Homewood Public Library.