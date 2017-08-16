Library to host eclipse party

× Expand Courtesy of NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory Solar Eclipse The moon passes in front of the sun as a partial solar eclipse, as viewed from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory.

The Homewood Public Library will host an eclipse viewing party on Monday for residents who want to safely view the solar eclipse.

The eclipse, where the moon will partially block views of the sun from earth, will happen on Monday, Aug. 21. The path of totality, where the moon will completely block the sun, stretches across the U.S. from roughly Oregon to South Carolina. Alabama will not fall into the path of totality, but residents will still be able to see a partial eclipse.

Looking at the sun during an eclipse is just as harmful to the eyes as staring directly at the sun on any other day, so residents are advised to use solar filters, such as special glasses or viewers. Regular sunglasses and homemade filters are not advised. Damage can also be caused by viewing the eclipse through a camera lens, binoculars or telescope, unless the lens has a solar filter.

Read more about safe eclipse viewing on NASA's website.

The library's party will last from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the round and large auditoriums. It will include crafts, snacks, outdoor viewing and a live stream of the eclipse. The library will have 200 eclipse glasses available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Homewood City Schools also have eclipse glasses for all students and faculty, purchased by the schools and PTOs. HCS spokesperson Merrick Wilson said they will have outdoor viewing and livestreams available for students. The schools sent home forms for elementary and middle school parents if they want to request for their children to watch indoors.

Absences will also be excused for the day with a note from parents saying their child will be watching the eclipse.

Maximum viewing of the eclipse's effects is expected around 1:30 p.m.