Library kicks off summer program for young readers

The Homewood Public Library wants to show kids that reading can be fun all year long with its annual summer reading event.

This year’s summer reading kickoff will be the Race Into Reading fun run on May 23. Open to children fifth grade and under, as well as families with strollers, the 1-mile run will benefit the Library Foundation. The run begins at 6 p.m. in the library back parking lot, preceded by a Zumba warmup at 5:30 p.m.

After the run, anyone is welcome to enjoy the Build a Better World party beginning at 6:30 p.m. Old Town Pizza food truck and Magic City Sweet Ice will be there.

Children can register for summer reading and pick up their reading bag, as well as enjoy face painting, a bouncy house and a group building project with the Magic City Lego Users group.

Registration is $10 for individuals and $20 for families up to four people. Go to homewoodpubliclibrary.org/Summer-Fun-Run to register.