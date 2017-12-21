Library blown away by fall poetry contest entries

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library. Emma Planson received an honorable mention for her poem, “Autumn Time,” in the Homewood Public Library’s fall poetry contest.

The Homewood Public Library’s annual poetry contest in April has become so popular that they decided to host a fall contest for grades 6-12. This contest was open to any teen in Jefferson County. Teens could submit up to two original poems.

Teen librarian Judith Wright said they received over 253 submissions and were blown away by the creativity of local students.

The winners are as follows:

► First place: “Bury My Head in American Soil” by Jenesys K. (12th grade, ASFA)

► Second place: “If You Only Knew” by Catherine S. (11th grade, Vestavia Hills High School)

► Third place: “As Honey’s Sweetness Flows From You to Me” by Benjamin T. (10th grade, The Altamont School)

► Honorable mention: “Untitled” by Anderson C. (eighth grade, Homewood Middle School)

► Honorable mention: “Autumn Time” by Emma P. (sixth grade, Liberty Park Middle School)

– Submitted by Homewood Public Library.