Lakeshore hosting international TriNations Wheelchair Rugby Invitational

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon.

Starting on May 10, Team USA, Team Canada and Team Japan will be taking to the court at the Lakeshore Foundation as USA Wheelchair Rugby hosts the 2017 TriNations Wheelchair Rugby Invitational.

"Three of the top teams in the world will compete for the first time since [the Paralympics in] Rio," said USAWR manager Mandy Goff. "You can expect to see a few familiar veteran athletes, but there will be a lot of new talent on the floor."

Team USA athletes hail from all over the country, including Arizona, Minnesota, Oregon, New York, Georgia and Alabama, and have spent multiple training camps preparing for games such as this.

"To see the intensity and competitiveness of athletes with disabilities and show that it's no different than those without disabilities [makes attending a great experience]," Goff said. "Plus, how often can someone say that they have been able to watch a sport at the most elite level?"

Because there are very few domestic events for USAWR at this caliber, Goff said it's a good chance to see Team USA on their home court. The tournament takes place through May 13 and is free, open to the public and family-friendly.

"We think it's important for people of all ages to experience inclusiveness and it promotes awareness and education," Goff said, adding that attendees should expect to see a lot of speed and hard hits between competitors. "[Wheelchair rugby] is awesome, and you have to see it in person to really appreciate it."

Attendees are asked to show their support for the home team by wearing red, white and blue. To find the schedule, click here.