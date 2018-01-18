Lakeshore Foundation’s 21st annual Demolition Derby set for Feb. 2-4

× Expand Photos courtesy of Lakeshore Foundation. Lakeshore Demolition competes a wheelchair rugby game at the 2013 Lakeshore Demolition Derby.

The Lakeshore Foundation will host its Demolition Derby wheelchair rugby tournament on Feb. 2-4. The event will celebrate its 21st year and is one of the nation’s oldest adapted sporting events.

The Demolition Derby will host 10 teams from around the country this year, according to Athletics Coordinator Mitch Watkins.

Director of Recreation and Athletics Lisa Hilborn said the event is a showcase of athleticism that “heightens ability awareness levels.”

“[Rugby] is more technical and tactical in a wheelchair,” she said, “but the sports are more similar than they are different.”

The three-day event is open to the public. Jen Allred, Lakeshore’s director of communication and membership, said she is hopeful that people will come see the showcase of athletic talent.

“I think the biggest thing is we are always hopeful [the tournaments] are phenomenal opportunities to watch sports,” she said.

For more information about the Demolition Derby, visit lakeshore.org.