Knights, Boy Scouts, American Heritage Girls provide flag retirement ceremony

Members of the Msgr. Frank J. Wade Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly joined Boy Scout Troop 237 and American Heritage Girls Troop AL-1478 to conduct a retirement ceremony for worn U.S. flags at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. 

For six hours on June 10, Knights collected more than 50 frayed and faded flags from the community. 

The ceremony was held that evening following the Pledge of Allegiance and a presentation by the assembly’s Faithful Navigator Bill Lang, American Heritage Girls’ Theresa Stephens and Mary Catherine Stephens and Boy Scouts’ Aidan Lange and Matthew Harkins. Lang and the girls and boys then respectfully placed the flags into the fire as a crowd watched. 

Burning is the preferred way to retire U.S. flags. They cannot be buried or discarded. 

– Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

