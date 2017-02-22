Kiwanis to host annual pancake breakfast

The Homewood-Mountain Brook Kiwanis Club is serving up breakfast for a good cause on March 18.

The annual Pancake Day fundraiser, from 7 a.m. to noon at the Exceptional Foundation, is a Kiwanis Club staple to raise money for the club’s charitable budget. President Jamie Brabston said last year the club raised about $17,000, which was donated to the Homewood High School Key Club, Exceptional Foundation Aktion Club and chili fundraiser, Children’s of Alabama, Shades Valley YMCA and the Sunday Club at South Highland Presbyterian Church.

“We are hopeful that with continued success of our annual Pancake Day — and hopefully increased profits — we can continue to provide these and other charitable projects for our community,” Brabston said.

Brabston said the club receives requests for financial assistance each year and grants as many as they are able to. One recent fulfilled request was the purchase of iPads and related supplies for Children’s of Alabama to give to children while waiting for and recovering from surgery as a comfort and stress relief tool.

Tickets are $5 each and give access to all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, a silent auction, face painting with clowns from Children’s of Alabama, door prizes and additional children’s activities.

Go to homewood-mtbrook-al.kiwanisone.org for more information.