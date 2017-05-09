Junior League announces 2017 Community of Lights torchbearers

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon.

In early February, the Junior League of Birmingham announced their plans to celebrate their 100th anniversary: to raise at least $1.25 for One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center.

One Place is a new organization that provides coordinated services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault all under one roof, and although they are currently operating, the center has already outgrown its space. So through the JLB's campaign, called Community of Lights, they are hoping to provide the starting funds to acquire a new, permanent facility for One Place.

To help raise the funds, the JLB have called on a total of 100 community torchbearers over the next five years to raise $10,000 each. Homewood residents Lauren Roberts, who is also the JLB president, and Corey Hartman are two of the 20 inaugural torchbearers.

“If we have learned anything during our past 95 years of service, it is that when we combine our talents and passions with the collaboration of partners, donors and advocates, we can affect real change in our community," Roberts said in a release. She added that cooperation has been integral for the inauguration efforts.

“I was surprised and incredibly honored to be asked to serve as an inaugural Torchbearer for the JLB," said Hartman in a release. "I have tremendous respect for the Junior League and admire this dynamic group of women who work to strengthen our community by empowering women and children with the necessary tools for success.”

Additional 2017 torchbearers are: Tracey Morant Adams, Jarralyne Agee, Bob Battle, Ragan Cain, Allison Black Cornelius, Leigh Davis, Brian Giattina, Sam Heide, Tonya Jones, Bruce Lanier, David Loper, Bart McCorquodale, Anil Mujumdar, Kristin Ritter, Kim Rogers, Brett Shaffer, Joyce Vance, Dafina Ward, and Ford Wiles.

Currently, the JLB is within $25,000 of this year's $200,000 goal, the release said, and they will be hosting an inaugural celebration on May 11 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Vulcan Park. Tickets are $100, and community members are encouraged to attend. To purchase a ticket, click here. To donate to the cause, click here.