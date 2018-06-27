July 4th Festival downtown offers rides, entertainment, view of Vulcan fireworks

× Expand Staff photo. The city of Homewood and the Homewood Parks and Recreation department will host its annual July 4th Festival in downtown Homewood along 18th Street South and an additional block on 29th Avenue South.

The annual July 4th Festival, hosted by the city of Homewood, will take place downtown on Wednesday, July 4, from 5-9 p.m.

As always, the popular event features diversions for both kids and adults. Downtown Homewood is also one of the best places in the Birmingham area to watch the “Thunder on the Mountain” fireworks show at Vulcan Park & Museum.

Two blocks of 18th Street South and one block of 29th Avenue South will be blocked off for pedestrian traffic during the festival, according to Rusty Holley, superintendent of Homewood Parks and Recreation.

The event will have inflatables, including a bounce house and slides, and carnival rides. A DJ will provide music and interactive activities.

There’s no admission charge, but attendees must purchase $10 wristbands in order to enjoy the rides.

The festival’s a great place for people with children to see the fireworks, Holley said.

“You can show up, pay 10 bucks and you have the rides and attractions,” he said.

Those attractions can help parents keep kids entertained during the long wait for the fireworks, according to Holley.

“You have to get somewhere early anyway to get a spot to see them,” he said.

Wristbands will be on sale at the intersection of 18th Street and 29th Avenue South, with proceeds benefiting the Homewood High School band.

All activities will end as the Vulcan fireworks show begins.

For updates, including weather-related delays, go to homewoodparks.com or Facebook @homewood.parks.