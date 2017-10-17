John Bawden recognized as 2017 Montevallo University Scholar

Each spring, Montevallo University recognizes one faculty member who has shown exemplary strides in creativity, research and scholarship. This year, associate professor of history John Bawden of Homewood was formally honored with that distinction during UM’s 121st Founders’ Day on Oct. 12.

“Dr. Bawden certainly is a fine representative of UM’s model of excellence as a scholar-teacher,” wrote Dr. Ruth Truss, chair of behavioral and social sciences in a nomination letter. Bawden received both his bachelor’s and Ph.D. in history from University of California, Riverside. He joined the UM faculty as an assistant professor in 2009.

Bawden’s primary research focus is on South American militaries, U.S.-Latin American relations and the Spanish conquest. In 2016, Bawden published his first book, an academic monograph titled “The Pinochet Generation: The Chilean Military in the Twentieth Century.”

Bawden has contributed writing to “The Latinamericanist,” “The Journal of Latin American Studies” and “The Encyclopedia of U.S.-Latin American Relations.”

During the Founders’ Day ceremonies on Oct. 12, Bawden received a monetary award and commemorative plaque. His portrait will also permanently hang with previous University Scholars in Carmichael Library.

-Submitted by University of Montevallo.