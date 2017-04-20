JLB Bargain Carousel bringing deals to shoppers

× Expand Photo courtesy of the JLB. Homewood's Alabama Outdoors is donating a YETI Hopper 30 to the silent auction to take place at the Bargain Bash.

The Junior League of Birmingham's Bargain Carousel kicks off this year on April 27 with their opening Bargain Bash at the former Princeton-Hoover location just off Exit 10 on I-459.

As one of their annual fundraisers, the Bargain Bash is described as a "casual cocktail party" and offers avid bargain hunters a first look at the Bargain Carousel's offers as well as a chance to win from a choice of over 150 items such as artwork or travel packages through both silent and live auctions, a release said. Everything IZ, B&A Warehouse, and Ashley Mac's will be providing food, and Shindig's Catering Food Truck will be on-site for the Bargain Bash as well.

For $40, VIP tickets give shoppers a one-hour early admission at 6 p.m.. General admission is $30, and patrons will be able to enter the sale at 7 p.m.

Items include art, appliances, furniture, heirloom items, baby and children's clothing and furnishings, home décor and outdoors and sporting goods. Alabama Outdoors is also donating a YETI Hopper 30 for the silent auction.

"Last year, I snagged a few wonderful accent pieces for my living room,” said Becca Brown of Homewood.

JLB volunteer and Bargain Carousel chair, Emily Norkus, said the Bargain Carousel's purpose is "two-fold."

"The sale raises money for the League's 31 projects serving women and children in the metro area and it allows us t sell items at deeply discounted prices to individuals who can benefit from them," she said in the release.

After the Bargain Bash, all items will be sold at double their price for the remainder of the Bargain Carousel weekend, which continues on April 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on April 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with half price merchandise. Tickets are $10 until 10 a.m. on April 29 and decrease to $5 for the remainder of the day while admission on April 30 is free.

Tickets will be sold on-site on April 28 from 2-6 p.m. and shoppers can purchase up to four tickets at $10 per ticket for the Saturday sale. All tickets will be numbered to ensure shoppers enter the sale in the order of their ticket number.

For more information, call 879-9861, visit bargaincarousel.net or like their Facebook page.