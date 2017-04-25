Insurance agents group donates $20K to United Ability charity

× Expand Photo courtesy of United Ability. Josh Vaughn, Alison Berman, Mark Hughes, Margaret Ann Pyburn, Dr. Gary Edwards and Sue Perryman celebrate a United Ability donation by Birmingham Independent Insurance Agents.

The Birmingham Independent Insurance Agents hosted their annual gala at LINCPoint on Jan. 27. More than 150 people attended the event, which included food, music, a silent auction, casino-style games and door prizes. All proceeds from the event are donated to a charity at the discretion of the current chapter president.

BIIA President Margaret Ann Pyburn of Cobbs Allen stated that United Ability, the chosen charity, offers many valuable programs that benefit kids and adults in the Birmingham community.

“I have personally seen the results of their services since my niece has spina bifida, so I have a real heart for the work that they do. When asked to select a charity to benefit the Gala, United Ability was an easy choice,” Pyburn said.

The adults who participate in the Adult Day Program contributed to the festivities by hand-painting floral clay pots for centerpieces on the dinner tables.

Recently, representatives from BIIA met representatives at LINCPoint and presented the donation check for $20,000. United Ability serves more than 4,000 children and adults with disabilities including intellectual disabilities, traumatic brain injury, developmental disabilities, cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome and spina bifida.

– Submitted by United Ability.