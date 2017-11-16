Improvements planned for Remy’s Dog Park

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Remy’s Dog Park, located in Red Mountain Park, will undergo improvements to landscaping and water drainage after receiving a $10,000 grant from PetSafe “Bark for Your Park.”

Pets and their owners will start to see a few changes at Red Mountain Park’s dog park in the next few months.

In August, Remy’s Dog Park was awarded a PetSafe “Bark for Your Park” grant in the amount of $10,000. PetSafe received more than 200 applicants, but only 10 parks received the Pet Maintenance Award.

The grant will be used to fund yearly maintenance and enhancements, according to Leigh Collins, Red Mountain Park’s Director of Philanthropy, which includes landscaping, improving water drainage and providing pet waste bags and trash bags.

Another project that this grant will support is construction of permanent water lines, which will provide clean water to dogs and their owners, Collins said. The lines will be able to run through all three areas of the dog park: large dog, small dog and special needs.

Collins said she hopes to see the park continue to grow in popularity and increase its visibility in the community and surrounding areas. Remy’s Dog Park is already the largest dog park in Alabama, she said, but Collins believes that this grant can help the park continue to grow and become more of an attraction. Collins said an increased visibility will also aid in Red Mountain Park’s ability to help the community.

Red Mountain Park has already started to reach out to the community through a partnership with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society to offer educational programming and adoption opportunities for visitors to Remy’s Dog Park, Collins said.

Collins said the funding from PetSafe will not only provide needed support for annual maintenance expense, but will also allow for the upgrades necessary to make Remy’s Dog Park an attraction to out-of-state visitors.