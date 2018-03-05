Humane Society dogs become library 'reading buddies'

× 1 of 3 Expand Sarah Finnegan Alyssa, 7, reads to Ginger during "Reading Buddies" at the Homewood Public Library on March 5, 2018. The library will be hosting the reading sessions every Monday afternoon in March and April from 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. × 2 of 3 Expand Sarah Finnegan Nava, 9, reads to Daniel Martin, a Greater Birmingham Humane Society community care coordinator, and Einstein during "Reading Buddies" at the Homewood Public Library on March 5, 2018. The library will be hosting the reading sessions every Monday afternoon in March and April from 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. × 3 of 3 Expand Sarah Finnegan Kevin, 10, reads to Colby Heathery, a Greater Birmingham Humane Society volunteer, and Frisby during "Reading Buddies" at the Homewood Public Library on March 5, 2018. The library will be hosting the reading sessions every Monday afternoon in March and April from 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Prev Next

Kids can work on their reading skills with a four-legged audience at the Homewood Public Library's Reading Buddies program in March and April.

Children's Librarian Laura Tucker said the Greater Birmingham Humane Society has brought adoptable dogs to Reading Buddies in the past, but for the next two months they will be there every Monday, except the week of spring break.

Kids can bring books of their own or choose from books in the library's children's section to share with their canine friends. Tucker and Teen Librarian Judith Wright said the Reading Buddies program helps children gain confidence in their reading skills. Reading to a dog rather than a person has less pressure for the kids, and their audience is always happy to be there - and get petted, too.

At the Reading Buddies program on Monday, March 5, GBHS volunteers and staff brought three dogs – Ginger, Frisby and Einstein – to lend an attentive ear.

Reading Buddies is held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the round auditorium at Homewood Public Library.