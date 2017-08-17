Homewood woman turns hobby into Mint & Moon Handmade

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Loren Hopkins. Homewood resident Katy Caughran. left, is the creator of Mint & Moon Handmade. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Shay Allen. Mint & Moon Handmade includes coasters, jewelry, above, and other eclectic designs that reflect Caughran’s personal philosophy of coloring outside the lines. Prev Next

Mint & Moon Handmade is the product of Katy Caughran’s business savvy and natural born creativity. What started off as a love for painting and oil pastels has turned into a business that both fuels her artistic desires and allows her to connect with people all over the globe.

Though her self-made brand allows Caughran to reach far outside of Homewood, this city has been her home for almost 10 years.

“I fell in love with Homewood when I visited about 12 years ago and knew I wanted to call it home,” Caughran said.

Now living with her husband, Jack, and her tuxedo cat, Crosby, Caughran spends her free time creating homemade treasures for her customers and thinking of ways to expand her business.

After posting a picture of her marble clay coasters on social media back in March, she was instantly surprised at the overwhelming response from potential buyers. Since that initial post, Caughran has made more than 700 coasters and expanded Mint & Moon Handmade to include jewelry. Though her coasters have always been popular, her new stud earrings with removable tassels have recently become a fan favorite. The positive attention she receives does not go unnoticed.

“It gives me the confidence I need to let go and just create,” Caughran said.

When she isn’t producing pieces for her online shop, Caughran encourages more than 600 elementary students to follow their individual passions and share them with the world.

Though she is there to motivate the children, she often finds that they motivate her right back.

“My students inspire me to do my own passion projects” Caughran said, “and they are some of my biggest fans.”

One thing Caughran uses as inspiration for both her students’ and her own personal designs is the idea of coloring outside the lines.

“Bold, eclectic and funky” are three words she uses to describe her creations.

“I brainstormed words that fit my own true style and reflect my brand,” she said. “We all are different, and we need to celebrate that idea with pieces that make our soul happy.”

Though the future of Mint & Moon Handmade is uncertain, Caughran aims for great things.

“I think it’s important to build relationships and allow yourself some freedom to grow and change as the world does,” she said. “I would love to add the creative work of some of family to the Mint & Moon Handmade name. I would also love to give back to the community of Homewood as my creative venture grows.”

Mint & Moon Handmade’s website, mintandmoonhandmade.com, showcases many of the designs Caughran has designed herself, but she loves to work with customers on innovative custom ideas and said the possibilities are endless. If seeing Caughran’s work in person is preferable, she has been networking with local markets, building relationships with other creators and hopes to sell her work in local stores in the near future.

For questions or custom orders, email her at katy.caughran@gmail.com or find her on Facebook and Instagram @mintandmoonhandmade.