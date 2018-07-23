Homewood Theatre sets 2018-19 season

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Homewood Theatre For its third season, the Homewood Theatre will be adding a fifth show, as well as a fourth performance to each show.

After selling out nearly every performance last season, the Homewood Theatre has added an additional show and performance for the upcoming year.

Theatre Executive Director Kyle Bass said there will be five shows this year, with four performances of each, to accommodate the theatre’s growth.

“We’re just excited,” Bass said. “We’re getting to a point where people are finally looking for Homewood Theatre.”

In the past, Bass said, people were quick to tell him they didn’t know the city even had a theatre. Entering its third season at the Dance Foundation, the theatre has moved past that stage.

One of the highlights of this season is the Alabama debut of “The Red Plaid Shirt,” a play written by Canadian playwright Michael G. Wilmot, who Bass said sent him his script “out of the blue.” The play will run from Jan. 10-13, 2019.

Other plays include: “Bill Bugg and Friends, Part 2,” from Aug. 9-12; “Funny Little Thing Called Love,” from Oct. 25-28; “The Underpants,” from April 4-7, 2019; and “The World Goes ’Round” from May 16-19, 2019.

Bass said while some of the shows have already been cast, there will be some open casting, especially for “Funny Little Thing Called Love,” which Bass said is “wide open.” Auditions for the role will be held in late August, Bass said.

Performances will run Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday afternoon show at 2:30 p.m. Currently, season tickets are on sale, and single tickets will go on sale about five to six weeks before each show begins, Bass said.

More information about upcoming shows and tickets is available at homewoodtheatre.com.