Homewood students participate in Anytown Alabama

× Expand Photo contributed by YWCA Central Alabama Delegates from Homewood High School: (back) Sharif Sakawi and Jalen Wright, (front) Lydia Bloodworth and Olivia Alford.

Approximately 80 students from more than 33 high schools recently participated in Anytown Alabama, a week long camp that immerses them in a variety of leadership exercises and discussions on polarizing topics such as racism, classism, religious diversity, gender equality and sexual orientation.

The students leave with a greater understanding of each other, and the skills to discuss their differences and similarities with others. It is designed to help students realize that they are different from one another, but can still be united.

Anytown Alabama was started by the National Conference for Community and Justice (NCCJ) in 1989, and since 2011, the YWCA and NCCJ have partnered to present the annual summit.

Submitted by YWCA Central Alabama.