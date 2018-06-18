Homewood student participates in Boys State

× Expand American Legion Alabama Boys State, via Shawn Barakat

Malik Dahhan was a recent participant in the 81st American Legion Alabama Boys State. He was a credit to his community and to Homewood High School.

Dahhan was involved in the Courts Interest Group. While there, he worked together with a group to call a criminal case to trial through the Circuit Courts. The Alabama Boys State Supreme Court heard an oral argument on whether grandparents have a right of visitation, as well.

His parents are Shawn and Saad Dahhan.

Boys State is a leadership program for male students after their junior year of high school. It gives students a hands-on look at how government functions on city, county and state levels. Boys State is held at University of Alabama and is an invitation-only experience.

Courtesy of American Legion Alabama Boys State, via Shawn Barakat.