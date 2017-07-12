Homewood student earns Eagle Scout

× Expand Stasi Bara Elias Bertram

Boy Scout Troop 1, chartered by Southminster Presbyterian Church in Vestavia Hills, held an Eagle Scout court of honor on June 25 recognizing young men who have earned Scouting’s highest rank. The ceremony was held in the sanctuary at Southminster.

Elias Bertram is the son of Mary and Mike Bertram of Homewood. He joined Troop 1 in 2011 after crossing over from Pack 235 where he earned his Arrow of Light award. Within the troop, Bertram served in several leadership positions, including senior patrol leader. He is an Ordeal member of the Order of the Arrow and earned the Triple Crown of High Adventure by going to Seabase in 2013, Philmont in 2014 and Northern Tier in 2015. Bertram earned 30 merit badges and completed his Eagle rank on March 9.

Bertram’s Eagle leadership project was to improve a trail from Southminster Presbyterian Church to a neighboring apartment complex. The apartment residents frequently use the recreation facilities at the church. Bertram designed a bridge to span a drainage ditch at the end of the trail and worked with a crew of friends, family, and troop members over two weekends to install the bridge, clear and redefine the pathway and install a garbage can holder along the trail.

Bertram is a rising senior at Homewood High School where he is active in the band, track team, math team, and is a Patriot Pride Ambassador.

-Submitted by Boy Scout Troop 1.