Homewood student among Alabama Grocers scholarship winners

The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation (AGEF) recently awarded more than $60,750 in scholarships to employees or children of employees from Alabama Grocers Association (AGA) member companies for the 2017-2018 academic year.

These included 44 AGEF funded scholarships, 13 Piggyback Scholarships and four Endowed Scholarships for a total of 61scholarships awarded. Homewood had one scholarship recipient: Cecilia Ragusa.

“To date, the Alabama Grocers Foundation has awarded more than $1.2 million in scholarships,” said Ellie Smotherman Taylor, president of the Alabama Grocers Association. “Our association is thrilled to be supporting higher education efforts of Alabama’s youth and can think of no better investment.”

The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation recognizes and aids students who are related to Alabama’s food industry by virtue of their parent’s employment or their own part-time employment by member firms. This year, the Foundation received more than 120 applications.

-Submitted by Alabama Grocers Education Foundation