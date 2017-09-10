Homewood residents organizing meal for Irma evacuees

× Expand Courtesy of NWS Hurricane Irma The projected path for Hurricane Irma.

Many Florida residents who evacuated in the face of Hurricane Irma are currently waiting out the storm in Birmingham. This includes Aloft in downtown and other Homewood hotels.

Several Homewood residents are putting together a Monday night dinner for evacuees staying at Aloft, according to a post on What's Happening in Homewood on Facebook and a signup website for contributors.

The meals will include casseroles and desserts provided by Homewood citizens and bread and salads provided by the hotel. The signup list had been filled as of Sunday night.

Hurricane Irma, though decreasing in strength, is expected to hit central Alabama on Monday and possibly Tuesday. Many schools in the area, including Homewood, are closed on Monday and watching weather reports for Tuesday.