Homewood resident to perform in Holiday Spectacular

× Expand DREW Zanie Shaia

Red Mountain Theatre Company will open the 2017-18 season with a fantastic night of entertainment, “Holiday Spectacular 2017,” running December 1-17 at the RMTC Cabaret Theatre. It’s a celebration of the holidays with a spectacular display of all your favorite music of the season.

RMTC Conservatory student Zanie Shaia will be one of the cast members spotlighted in the production. A junior at Homewood High School, Zanie’s family has been a long-standing part of the Homewood business community. Her father and grandfather own Shaia’s of Homewood Inc., a men’s fashion boutique on 18th Street.

Zanie began her tenure at RMTC eight years ago.

“I first participated at Broadway Bootcamp and then the next year I auditioned for the Conservatory and I was accepted into the program,” Zanie said. The major turning point for her began when she was cast in the title role of “Annie.”

“I had always been a member of the ensemble in past productions. I didn’t look like a traditional Annie. It was amazing to have that opportunity. I realized this is what I wanted to do,” she said.

However, it’s more than just being on stage that has made Red Mountain Theatre Company a special place for her. “It’s like a family. You build a lot of relationships over 7 seven years and the instructors make it very comfortable for you. It’s the best place because it’s not only a platform to develop skills, but we learn how to be individuals and storytellers,” said Zanie.

Tickets for “Holiday Spectacular 2017” start at $19 and are available by calling 324-2424 or by visiting redmountaintheatre.org/holiday-spectacular.