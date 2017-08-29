Homewood resident elected Girls State governor

× Expand Submitted by Alabama School of Fine Arts.

Homewood resident and Alabama School of Fine Arts rising creative writing senior Emma Camp recently represented ASFA at American Legion Auxiliary's Girls State. While she was there she was elected as Governor of Girls State. She also met with current Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

Alabama Girls State is a weeklong, hands-on learning opportunity for some of the best and brightest young women in the State of Alabama. The 75th Session of ALA Alabama Girls State was held on the campus of The University of Alabama June 4-9.

-Submitted by Alabama School of Fine Arts.