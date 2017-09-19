Homewood resident among “Real Men Wear Pink” participants

× Expand Photo courtesy of American Cancer Society.

Through the simple act of wearing a pink shirt, Homewood resident David Knight is hoping to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research, treatment and support services.

Knight, CEO of Knight Eady marketing firm, is one of 25 participants in the American Cancer Society’s local Real Men Wear Pink campaign. He has lived in Homewood since 2005. Other Homewood participants include Joe Pilleteri and Eric Baumann of Red Hills Brewing Company. All three are first time participants.

He and the other participants have committed to wearing pink clothing throughout the month of October and raising a minimum of $2,500. The campaign includes prominent business owners and personalities from around Birmingham.

“I’ve had both friends and family members battle breast cancer, and I realize firsthand the importance of raising money and awareness for the fight against this disease,” Knight said. “I look forward to joining other men around Birmingham wearing pink this October in support of the American Cancer Society.”

Knight said he plans to use Knight Eady’s creativity to promote the campaign and meet his fundraising goal.

“It will be a team effort,” Knight said.

The campaign kicked off on Sept. 28 and will wrap up on Oct. 26 with a party recognizing the Pink Man of the Year, who raises the most money. Donate to Knight’s campaign or learn more about the Real Men Wear Pink participants at realmenbham.com.